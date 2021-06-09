PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.118 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PDO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PDO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.83, the dividend yield is 6.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDO was $21.83, representing a -1.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.13 and a 9.92% increase over the 52 week low of $19.86.

PDO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.02.

