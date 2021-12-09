PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2021

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.118 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PDO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PDO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.5, the dividend yield is 6.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDO was $20.5, representing a -11.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.24 and a 3.22% increase over the 52 week low of $19.86.

PDO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS). PDO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pdo Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.