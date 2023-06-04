PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) Declares $0.13 Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.53 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.21%, the lowest has been 6.96%, and the highest has been 12.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.82 (n=108).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDO is 0.28%, a decrease of 26.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.79% to 25,002K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 2,652K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,737K shares, representing a decrease of 40.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDO by 25.93% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 1,356K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDO by 6.10% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,119K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDO by 20.62% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,089K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 85.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDO by 527.74% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,074K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,354K shares, representing a decrease of 26.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDO by 27.14% over the last quarter.

