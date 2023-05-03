PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) Declares $0.13 Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.53 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.13%, the lowest has been 6.96%, and the highest has been 12.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.79 (n=105).

The current dividend yield is 1.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 20.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDO is 1.06%, an increase of 109.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 25,766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 3,737K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,503K shares, representing a decrease of 20.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDO by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDO by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 1,373K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDO by 89,166.48% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,177K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,443K shares, representing a decrease of 22.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDO by 99.99% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,074K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,354K shares, representing a decrease of 26.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDO by 27.14% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.