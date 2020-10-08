PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

Dividends
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.221 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PDI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PDI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.75, the dividend yield is 10.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDI was $24.75, representing a -26.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.90 and a 48.65% increase over the 52 week low of $16.65.

