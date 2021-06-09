PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.221 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PDI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that PDI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.46, the dividend yield is 9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDI was $29.46, representing a -0.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.75 and a 23.73% increase over the 52 week low of $23.81.

