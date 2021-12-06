PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2021

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.221 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PDI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that PDI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.44, the dividend yield is 10.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDI was $25.44, representing a -14.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.75 and a 1.64% increase over the 52 week low of $25.03.

PDI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

Interested in gaining exposure to PDI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PDI as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an decrease of -6.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PDI at 3.01%.

