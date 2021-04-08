PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.221 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PDI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that PDI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29, the dividend yield is 9.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDI was $29, representing a -0.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.08 and a 37.83% increase over the 52 week low of $21.04.

