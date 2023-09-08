PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) Declares $0.22 Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.22 per share ($2.65 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.67%, the lowest has been 7.85%, and the highest has been 19.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDI is 0.25%, a decrease of 11.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.45% to 41,835K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,921K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,181K shares, representing a decrease of 13.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDI by 6.48% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,720K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing an increase of 29.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDI by 53.21% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 1,558K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDI by 2.58% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 1,425K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDI by 3.56% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,382K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares, representing a decrease of 8.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDI by 11.44% over the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The multi-sector fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund’s investment universe includes mortgage-backed securities, investment grade and high yield corporates, developed and emerging markets corporate and sovereign bonds, other income-producing securities and related derivative instruments. The fund will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets in privately issued (commonly known as "non-agency") mortgage-related securities. The Fund may normally invest up to 40% of its total assets in securities of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries. PIMCO has been actively managing income-producing securities since the firm’s founding in 1971.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.