PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) Declares $0.22 Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.22 per share ($2.65 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.58%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.09%, the lowest has been 7.85%, and the highest has been 14.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.91 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDI is 0.74%, an increase of 149.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 38,859K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 2,115K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,728K shares, representing a decrease of 29.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDI by 29.56% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,722K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,695K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDI by 11.75% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,709K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDI by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,665K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,594K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDI by 9.35% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 1,599K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDI by 92,475.52% over the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

The multi-sector fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund’s investment universe includes mortgage-backed securities, investment grade and high yield corporates, developed and emerging markets corporate and sovereign bonds, other income-producing securities and related derivative instruments. The fund will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets in privately issued (commonly known as "non-agency") mortgage-related securities. The Fund may normally invest up to 40% of its total assets in securities of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries. PIMCO has been actively managing income-producing securities since the firm’s founding in 1971.

