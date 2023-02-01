PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PDI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (Symbol: PDI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.72, changing hands as high as $20.74 per share. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PDI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.24 per share, with $25.6884 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.69.
