PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.174 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.01, the dividend yield is 10.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCI was $20.01, representing a -22.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.70 and a 48.66% increase over the 52 week low of $13.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

