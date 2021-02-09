PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.174 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that PCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.55, the dividend yield is 9.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCI was $21.55, representing a -15.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.56 and a 60.1% increase over the 52 week low of $13.46.

Interested in gaining exposure to PCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PCI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 17.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PCI at 3.64%.

