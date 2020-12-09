PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.174 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that PCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.29, the dividend yield is 9.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCI was $21.29, representing a -17.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.69 and a 58.17% increase over the 52 week low of $13.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCI Dividend History page.

