PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.174 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that PCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.9, the dividend yield is 9.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCI was $22.9, representing a -0.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.96 and a 46.33% increase over the 52 week low of $15.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PCI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 17.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PCI at 3.46%.

