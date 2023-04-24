PIMCO Corporate Opportunity Fund (PTY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of PIMCO Corporate Opportunity Fund (Symbol: PTY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.96, changing hands as high as $12.98 per share. PIMCO Corporate Opportunity Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTY's low point in its 52 week range is $11.38 per share, with $15.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.