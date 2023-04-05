Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.35 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 13, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.66%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.38%, the lowest has been 6.96%, and the highest has been 13.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.04%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCN is 0.09%, a decrease of 4.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.68% to 5,185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Savior holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors holds 1K shares.

Key FInancial holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Collaborative Wealth Managment holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCN by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCN by 7.74% over the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund seeks high current income, with a secondary objective of capital preservation and appreciation. Using a dynamic asset allocation strategy that focuses on duration management, credit quality analysis, risk management techniques, and broad diversification among issuers, industries and sectors, the multi-sector fund seeks high current income, with a secondary objective of capital preservation and appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in a combination of corporate debt obligations of varying maturities, other corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as U.S. Government securities, municipal securities and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis. The fund may invest a maximum of 25% of its total assets in non-U.S.-dollar-denominated securities. The fund will normally maintain an average portfolio duration of between zero and eight years. The portfolio manager attempts to identify investments that provide high current income through fundamental research, driven by independent credit analysis and proprietary analytical tools, and also uses a variety of techniques designed to manage risk and minimize exposure to issues that are more likely to default or otherwise depreciate in value over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.