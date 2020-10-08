Pimco Corporate & Income Stategy Fund (PCN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

Pimco Corporate & Income Stategy Fund (PCN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PCN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.1, the dividend yield is 8.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCN was $16.1, representing a -20.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.25 and a 82.09% increase over the 52 week low of $8.84.

