Pimco Corporate & Income Stategy Fund (PCN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Pimco Corporate & Income Stategy Fund (PCN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that PCN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.59, the dividend yield is 7.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCN was $18.59, representing a -1.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.81 and a 32.79% increase over the 52 week low of $14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.