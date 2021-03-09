Pimco Corporate & Income Stategy Fund (PCN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

Pimco Corporate & Income Stategy Fund (PCN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that PCN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.18, the dividend yield is 7.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCN was $17.18, representing a -3.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.87 and a 94.3% increase over the 52 week low of $8.84.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.