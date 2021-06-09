Pimco Corporate & Income Stategy Fund (PCN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Pimco Corporate & Income Stategy Fund (PCN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that PCN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.8, the dividend yield is 7.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCN was $18.8, representing a -0.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.88 and a 24.42% increase over the 52 week low of $15.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCN Dividend History page.

