Pimco Corporate & Income Stategy Fund (PCN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Pimco Corporate & Income Stategy Fund (PCN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that PCN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.26, the dividend yield is 7.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCN was $17.26, representing a -14.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.25 and a 95.2% increase over the 52 week low of $8.84.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

