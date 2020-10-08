Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PTY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.76, the dividend yield is 9.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTY was $16.76, representing a -15.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.73 and a 84.18% increase over the 52 week low of $9.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

