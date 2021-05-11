Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that PTY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.4, the dividend yield is 8.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTY was $19.4, representing a -1.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.79 and a 48.43% increase over the 52 week low of $13.07.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTY Dividend History page.

