Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2021

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that PTY has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTY was $17.99, representing a -8.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.73 and a 97.69% increase over the 52 week low of $9.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.