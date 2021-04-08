Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that PTY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.69, the dividend yield is 8.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTY was $18.69, representing a -0.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.72 and a 49.04% increase over the 52 week low of $12.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.