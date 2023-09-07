PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.43 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.51%, the lowest has been 7.42%, and the highest has been 15.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.29 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTY is 0.18%, an increase of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.22% to 16,728K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 1,558K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares, representing an increase of 29.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTY by 46.56% over the last quarter.

PFG Investments holds 1,545K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTY by 0.54% over the last quarter.

XML Financial holds 934K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares, representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTY by 10.76% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 845K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTY by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 835K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 783K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTY by 22.32% over the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund seeks maximum total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Using a dynamic asset allocation strategy that focuses on duration management, credit quality analysis, risk management techniques, and broad diversification among issuers, industries and sectors, the fund seeks maximum total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in a combination of corporate debt obligations of varying maturities, other corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as U.S. Government securities, municipal securities and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis. The fund may invest a maximum of 25% of its total assets in non-U.S.-dollar-denominated securities and a maximum of 40% of its total assets in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The fund will normally maintain an average portfolio duration of between zero and eight years. Consideration of yield is only one component of the portfolio manager’s approach. PIMCO also considers capital appreciation and principal preservation through intensive fundamental, macroeconomic, industry and company-specific research in making investments for the fund.

