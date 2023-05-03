PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.43 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.37%, the lowest has been 7.42%, and the highest has been 15.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTY is 0.16%, an increase of 13.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.20% to 13,199K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 1,010K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTY by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 783K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares, representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTY by 101,049.21% over the last quarter.

YYY - Amplify High Income ETF holds 770K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing an increase of 13.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTY by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 768K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTY by 99.90% over the last quarter.

XML Financial holds 552K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 82.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTY by 415.67% over the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund seeks maximum total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Using a dynamic asset allocation strategy that focuses on duration management, credit quality analysis, risk management techniques, and broad diversification among issuers, industries and sectors, the fund seeks maximum total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in a combination of corporate debt obligations of varying maturities, other corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as U.S. Government securities, municipal securities and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis. The fund may invest a maximum of 25% of its total assets in non-U.S.-dollar-denominated securities and a maximum of 40% of its total assets in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The fund will normally maintain an average portfolio duration of between zero and eight years. Consideration of yield is only one component of the portfolio manager’s approach. PIMCO also considers capital appreciation and principal preservation through intensive fundamental, macroeconomic, industry and company-specific research in making investments for the fund.

