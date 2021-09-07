PIMCO Corporate Income Fund (PCN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PIMCO Corporate Income Fund (Symbol: PCN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.88, changing hands as low as $17.60 per share. PIMCO Corporate Income Fund shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCN's low point in its 52 week range is $15.11 per share, with $19.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.66.

