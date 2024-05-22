PIMCO Canada Declares Monthly Fund Distributions

PIMCO Global Income Opportunities Fund Trust Units (TSE:PGI.UN) has released an update.

PIMCO Canada Corp. has announced monthly distributions for its range of closed-end funds, with payments to be made to investors on record as of May 31, 2024. The announcement includes per unit distribution details for several funds and highlights the availability of a distribution reinvestment plan for unitholders. PIMCO, a leading entity in active fixed income, manages the investment for these funds, offering a variety of fixed income and credit opportunities to its clients.

