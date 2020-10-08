PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PCQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.03, the dividend yield is 4.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCQ was $18.03, representing a -13.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.78 and a 43.63% increase over the 52 week low of $12.55.

