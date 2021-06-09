PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PCQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.53, the dividend yield is 4.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCQ was $18.53, representing a -2.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.10 and a 18.63% increase over the 52 week low of $15.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCQ Dividend History page.

