PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2021

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 550% increase over the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCQ was $17.99, representing a -10.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.08 and a 43.35% increase over the 52 week low of $12.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCQ Dividend History page.

