PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.78, the dividend yield is 4.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCQ was $18.78, representing a -3.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.40 and a 49.64% increase over the 52 week low of $12.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.