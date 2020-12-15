PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.28, the dividend yield is .66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCQ was $18.28, representing a -10% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.31 and a 45.66% increase over the 52 week low of $12.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.