PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PCQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.64, the dividend yield is 4.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCQ was $17.64, representing a -15.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.78 and a 40.56% increase over the 52 week low of $12.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.