PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PZC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PZC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.07, the dividend yield is 4.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PZC was $11.07, representing a -0.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.15 and a 18.78% increase over the 52 week low of $9.32.

