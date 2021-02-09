PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PZC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.51, the dividend yield is 4.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PZC was $10.51, representing a -8.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.54 and a 47.41% increase over the 52 week low of $7.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PZC Dividend History page.

