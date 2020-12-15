PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.012 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PZC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.34, the dividend yield is 1.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PZC was $10.34, representing a -10.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.60 and a 45.02% increase over the 52 week low of $7.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PZC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

