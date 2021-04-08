PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PZC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PZC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.72, the dividend yield is 4.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PZC was $10.72, representing a -3.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.15 and a 17.16% increase over the 52 week low of $9.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PZC Dividend History page.

