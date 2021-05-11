Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PCK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.22, the dividend yield is 4.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCK was $9.22, representing a -4.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.62 and a 14.98% increase over the 52 week low of $8.02.

