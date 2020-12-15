Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.06, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCK was $9.06, representing a -10.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.15 and a 38.96% increase over the 52 week low of $6.52.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

