Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.26 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.56%, the lowest has been 3.93%, and the highest has been 6.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCK is 0.11%, an increase of 54.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.44% to 6,379K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,063K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing an increase of 20.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCK by 24.52% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 669K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCK by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 550K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCK by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 480K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 79.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCK by 365.50% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 480K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 79.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCK by 357.82% over the last quarter.

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California Municipal Income Found II seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax; the fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets in municipal bonds which pay interest that is exempt from regular federal and California income taxes (i.e., excluded from gross income for federal and California income tax purposes but not necessarily exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax). The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in investments the interest from which is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. PIMCO is qualified to respond to recent changes in the municipal bond market, with an extensive network of credit research capabilities to address concerns about creditworthiness, which is critical to municipal bond investing.

