Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.26 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.58%, the lowest has been 3.93%, and the highest has been 6.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=182).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.39%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCK is 0.06%, a decrease of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.50% to 3,317K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisors Asset Management holds 619K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares, representing an increase of 22.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCK by 34.03% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 518K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCK by 22.98% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 309K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 19.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCK by 112,633.55% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 244K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 13.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCK by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 27.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCK by 80.63% over the last quarter.

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California Municipal Income Found II seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax; the fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets in municipal bonds which pay interest that is exempt from regular federal and California income taxes (i.e., excluded from gross income for federal and California income tax purposes but not necessarily exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax). The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in investments the interest from which is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. PIMCO is qualified to respond to recent changes in the municipal bond market, with an extensive network of credit research capabilities to address concerns about creditworthiness, which is critical to municipal bond investing.

