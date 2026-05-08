PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PCQ)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/11/26, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (Symbol: PCQ) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.036, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of PCQ's recent stock price of $8.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PCQ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCQ's low point in its 52 week range is $8.16 per share, with $9.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.88.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.