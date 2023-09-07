PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) Declares $0.15 Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.15 per share ($1.79 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.87%, the lowest has been 8.96%, and the highest has been 17.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.02 (n=72).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in PIMCO Access Income Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAXS is 0.39%, an increase of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 13,203K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 3,725K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,337K shares, representing a decrease of 16.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAXS by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,775K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAXS by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 792K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares, representing an increase of 31.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAXS by 41.96% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 761K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAXS by 8.20% over the last quarter.

YYY - Amplify High Income ETF holds 726K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAXS by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.