PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) Declares $0.15 Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.15 per share ($1.79 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.02%, the lowest has been 8.96%, and the highest has been 12.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=57).

The current dividend yield is 1.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in PIMCO Access Income Fund. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 11.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAXS is 0.32%, a decrease of 52.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.01% to 11,156K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,830K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAXS by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 1,565K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 98.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAXS by 5,608.95% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,470K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares, representing an increase of 17.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAXS by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 713K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares, representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAXS by 96,461.66% over the last quarter.

YYY - Amplify High Income ETF holds 701K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares, representing an increase of 14.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAXS by 4.32% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.