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STPZ

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (STPZ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

May 07, 2026 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of the PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (Symbol: STPZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.03, changing hands as low as $54.01 per share. PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STPZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average: PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, STPZ's low point in its 52 week range is $53.2515 per share, with $54.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.02.

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Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Past Earnings
 ETFs Holding ASYS
 Historical PE Ratio

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Past Earnings-> ETFs Holding ASYS-> Historical PE Ratio-> More articles by this source->

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