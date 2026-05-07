PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (STPZ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (Symbol: STPZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.03, changing hands as low as $54.01 per share. PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STPZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STPZ's low point in its 52 week range is $53.2515 per share, with $54.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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