PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for STPZ

Looking at the chart above, STPZ's low point in its 52 week range is $53.2515 per share, with $54.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.59.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Further STPZ Research:
- Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STPZ
- STPZ Options Chain
- Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.