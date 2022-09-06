Pilots' union spokesperson: deal reached with Lufthansa

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE and pilots' union VC have reached an agreement in their wage dispute, a VC spokesperson said.

"There is a deal," the spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

A formal decision still needs to be made to avert a renewed strike by Lufthansa announced for Wednesday, the spokesperson added.

Lufthansa initially did not initially confirm the agreement.

